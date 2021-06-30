Well-known and beloved photographer Jack Williams passed away May 12, 2021. Since the 1970s, he was active in ski photography and videography. Williams, who was a father and grandfather, brought joy to generations of kids as a very convincing Santa Claus during the holidays. Friend and fellow photographer Willy Cook described him as “a real nice man and a loyal friend” who knew how to enjoy life. “When he was working, he was serious about it, but he also knew how to have fun afterward,” Cook said. “And when it came time for Christmas, he got completely into character.” The two men had adventures together and shared their passion for photography. “Jack could look at a scene anywhere and see the beauty in it, especially the sky and clouds,” Cook said. “I wish I could have said goodbye to him one more time.” A celebration of life for Williams will take place at Rotary Park in Ketchum on Saturday, July 31, beginning at 11 a.m.
