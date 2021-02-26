For longtime Hailey resident Greg Plowman, a day spent skiing the mountain—or biking Croy Canyon, or gathered around the table with family and friends—was always a good day.
Those who knew him well said it was the simple pleasures that he treasured most: singing and picking at his bass guitar from a low-slung lawn chair, friends circled round, as a bonfire died down; relaxing with his wife, Sheila, on the shores of Alturas and Redfish lakes; showing 10-year-old grandson, Dash, a bee perched on his index finger.
Though Plowman was a man of few words, those that he did speak were never judgmental, friends and family told the Express.
“In all the years I spent with him, I never saw him angry, never heard him yell, never heard him say a negative thing about anyone in his life,” said best friend and confidant of 25 years, Jerome Scher.
“Of course, memories are rose-colored a bit, but I don’t remember him ever yelling or raising his voice at us,” said daughter, Tenaya, agreeing. “As a parent now, I know that’s a really hard thing to do.”
Plowman first met Sheila, his second wife, 20 years ago at a flamenco guitar concert in Ketchum. Their two-decade-long love affair began with a series of picnics, concerts and paddles down Silver Creek, Sheila said. At the end of their first paddle down Silver Creek, she silently wept, overcome by his pure, unselfish love. Three years later, they were married.
“After a month or so I was starting to realize that Greg was very different from anyone that I had ever met,” she said. “His ability to be so present, loving and grounded was just amazing to me. He clearly was deeply spiritual, but it wasn’t something he talked about—it was something that couldn’t be put into words.”
Plowman perhaps expressed his love for his family the most using his hands, according to Tenaya and her siblings Jonathan and Asia. After meals, all three would always find their dad stationed at the sink on dish duty, eager to help out whenever possible. On many school nights, Plowman would comb Asia’s hair into two neat buns before she slept so she could wake up with tangle-free, curly hair.
Jonathan recalled his father masterfully removing splinters with his pocketknife and carefully sealing small cuts with superglue.
“If I got a sliver in my hand he would very, very gently make a tiny cut on the top of the skin. It would terrify me, but you wouldn’t feel a thing,” he said.
Ever the patient teacher, Plowman taught his children the basics of woodworking, a craft he mastered and continued to perfect throughout his lifetime. With Scher, he ran the furniture-making business Fine Things in Wood in Hailey for over 14 years, building cabinets, tables and shelves late into the day.
“In our working years we used to joke about the fact that we spent more time together than with our wives,” Scher said. “He was my go-to guy, extremely spontaneous and usually ready to go at a moment’s notice.”
Tenaya, owner of TPK Feng Shui & Design in Hailey, and Asia, co-owner of Owl House in Hailey, also described Plowman as a “go-to” person. He was always happy to do custom cabinets for their businesses, they recalled.
“Sometimes now I even forget that he’s passed, and think, ‘Oh, my dad would know about that. I’ll go ask him,’” Asia said.
Building his craft
Plowman grew up in Lansing, Mich., where he first became an accomplished skier during high school, according to his first wife, Pamela.
“Once he got his driver’s license it became his routine to spend every winter weekend skiing,” she said. “He was a gorgeous skier, incredibly graceful.”
Pamela, who remained friends with Greg until his passing last month, first met him at a mutual friend’s birthday party in Gainesville, Fla., where he worked as a bicycle mechanic.
“He had flowing, dark hair to his mid-back and a long beard braided into two braids, à la Jamaica style, from where he had just returned from a trip that he was very enthusiastic about,” she recalled. “He was the epitome of a handsome hippie.”
Unlike the disordered state of his roommates’ living quarters, his room was neat and orderly—a breath of fresh air with a braided rug, fireplace “and lots of plants,” she said.
After Pamela finished nursing school, the couple cruised down the California coast in a Volkswagen van that Greg had renovated—along with two cats and a litter of kittens—eventually settling in Santa Cruz. Plowman then entered a four-year union carpentry apprenticeship program in Ventura to hone his craft building cabinets. Soon, he advanced to building yacht interiors.
“It was always explained to me that yacht interiors are very difficult to build, because nothing is straight and there are no right angles,” Asia said. “That speaks to his incredible skill and attention to detail.”
In July 1987, Pamela and Greg moved to Hailey. Tenaya remembers her dad pouring his time into custom cabinetry for their River Street home, even building a two-story tree fort in the backyard, complete with a hatch to the second level and a mattress to sleep under the stars.
Asia said it took her a few years to realize that her dad’s cabinetry and hand-crafted furniture weren’t exactly the norm.
“I grew up thinking it was commonplace,” she said. “It took me awhile to see that it wasn’t that most of the other woodwork I saw was a bit sub-par, it was that my dad’s work was extraordinary.”
A ‘Boy Scout to the core’
In photos, Plowman is often dressed comfortably in his signature bucket hats and blue Crocs, smiling at the camera. What’s not visible, Tenaya said, are the pocketknives, tissues, cleaning cloths, ibuprofen and other items that he kept tucked away in his pockets, “just in case.” (His tricked-out Sprinter van that he drove with Sheila was also filled with ski poles, camp stoves and an endless list of gear, she said.)
“He was never the first one out the door, but he was always the most prepared,” Tenaya said. “We’d tease him about all his gear until we started borrowing it all. It was a joy to camp, paddle, bike or hike with him—he had everything you could ever need to stay warm and safe in the great outdoors.”
Sheila remembers her husband as not only a “Boy Scout,” but highly attuned to the needs of those around him in a nearly telepathic way.
“Greg was always thoughtful, making sure we had everything we would ever possibly need on our excursions,” she said. “He would ask if I needed a hat and I would say no. Halfway through the walk, I would get cold and he would whip a hat out of his pocket that he’d grabbed for me, just in case.”
Along with preparedness, Tenaya said, her dad passed along to her his affinity for nature and spiritual solace. Toward the end of her high school years, they’d hike Carbonate most every morning, running to the top for fun; when she returned from college, they’d skin up Baldy to catch the moon and some fresh tracks.
Scher said that because Plowman was such an accomplished athlete—and knew Baldy like the back of his hand—his accident has been difficult to process.
“We had boarded the run where he met his demise many times over the years. Greg always skied within his abilities and was not a huge risk-taker,” he said. “He just had an unfortunate fall, in the wrong place, the wrong time. No one knows how or why destiny works.”
A bonfire in loving memory of Plowman will be held Tuesday, March 2, marking what would have been his 67th birthday.
“Although he was not ready to leave his loved ones, I believe he died as he lived, without fear, trusting that the universe, or God, would care for him on his next journey, and that his loved ones would be watched over as well,” Sheila said.
The Plowman family emphasized their gratitude to all nurses, doctors, EMTs and ski patrollers who worked diligently to keep Greg alive, particularly the two local skiers who first uncovered him.
“To everyone who was involved, thank you so much for all your efforts,” Asia said. “While we lost a wonderful man, we thank you for trying your hardest.”
To RSVP to Plowman’s memorial service, email weloveyougplowdude@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In