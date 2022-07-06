Holiday revelers came out in full “Fourth” this weekend to enjoy all the offerings that took place in Hailey. Three nights of rodeo had fans packing the stands to enjoy cowboys and cowgirls in action, as well as stun-ning performances by the Ehcapa Bareback Riders. The marquee event of the weekend was the parade in Hailey, which had picture perfect weather this year and saw a diverse range of entries riding, driving, march-ing and cheering their way down Main Street to the delight of thousands of onlookers. After the parade, the party continued at Hop Porter Park where RiverFest offered music, food and some shady spots to relax and enjoy the afternoon. Come sundown, the fireworks came out to celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States and cap off a fun-filled weekend.

Fourth of July
Load comments