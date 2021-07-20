5B Realtors for Veterans, a local veteran assistance program supported by the Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation, raised more than $25,000 during the Idaho Gives 2021 event, and the Sun Valley Board of Realtors Association matched $10,000. The funds will allow the foundation to offer rental and homebuyer assistance to local veterans and their families.
“The pandemic increased the need for donations and this program in our valley,” said Brandee Smith, executive director of Sun Valley Realtors Give. “Our mission is to ensure that no veteran is left behind, and that they receive the support they need in order to continue living here.”
The Idaho Gives statewide fundraising event was held in early May.
Additionally, 5B Realtors for Veterans hosts an annual volunteer day every June. It invites real estate professionals and the community to do major property clean-ups and home repairs for veterans. On June 18, volunteers did yard repair on Vietnam veteran Eric Bergland and wife Sally Metcalf’s property in Hailey, the organization reported.
Selected applicants of 5B Realtors for Veterans receive support in several ways, which include help finding a home or apartment; help to understand and qualify for a loan; or short-term financial rental assistance. People can donate at www.SVRealtorsGive.org.
