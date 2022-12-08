Volunteers for the Sun Valley Realtors Give organization gathered in Hailey on Tuesday to prepare gift bags for hundreds of families in need through the organization’s Holiday Baskets program.
The program provides families with a gift certificate to purchase the fixings for a holiday meal, with toys, books, warm clothing and toothbrushes for children under 18.
The program is funded by donations from members of the community and the Sun Valley Board of Realtors.
This year, the annual Wood River Toy Run motorcycle rally, held in September, raised $16,000—along with toy donations—for recipients of the Holiday Baskets program. Last week, organizers of the Toy Run issued a check for the Holiday Baskets program, the sole recipient of the Toy Run’s fundraising donations.
The 2022 Wood River Toy Run was organized by Tiffany Cross, Toy Run board president, and Lauralynn Reichardt, volunteer organizer. Both are former recipients of the Toy Run’s donations.
“I have been in the Wood River Valley since I was 4,” Cross said. “My mom struggled with substance abuse and was a single mom to three kids. I have been a recipient of the holiday baskets for Christmas, and I am grateful it was there when I was little.”
Reichardt had a similar story.
“I grew up in a single-parent home and there were years that my mom didn’t have the funds to provide a Christmas for three kids and make sure that we had a roof over our heads and food in our bellies,” she said. “Thirty years ago, I was one of the first recipients of the Wood River Toy Run. … Being a part of the Wood River Toy Run has allowed me to pay forward that act of kindness that was given to me so many years ago.”
The Holiday Baskets program is still accepting donations. Donations can be made at SVRealtorsGive.org. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In