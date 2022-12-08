2022 Holiday Baskets

Sun Valley Realtors Give volunteers Monica Hebert, left, and Michelle Sabina stock bags of games, toys, treats, gloves, soccer balls and footballs Tuesday in Hailey.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Volunteers for the Sun Valley Realtors Give organization gathered in Hailey on Tuesday to prepare gift bags for hundreds of families in need through the organization’s Holiday Baskets program.

The program provides families with a gift certificate to purchase the fixings for a holiday meal, with toys, books, warm clothing and toothbrushes for children under 18.

The program is funded by donations from members of the community and the Sun Valley Board of Realtors.

