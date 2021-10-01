Wood River Valley real estate agents tee it up Friday during the Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation’s sixth annual Golf to Give charity tournament at Sun Valley Resort. Sixty golfers—including agents, sponsors and their friends—played the Trail Creek golf course with the goal of raising $18,000 for a scholarship program for local high-school seniors. The group exceeded the goal, raising $24,000 toward scholarships for students who demonstrate outstanding public service and maintain exceptional grades. “College expenses have substantially increased over the years, and we will continue to help reduce some of that financial hardship,” said Brandee Smith, executive director of the foundation.
