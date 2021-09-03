Katie Lewis of Ketchum and Father Stephen Barber of La Jolla, California, get a slice of history Wednesday as they look over the Big Hitch, Ketchum’s authentic string of six wooden ore wagons from the late 1800s, outside the Ore Wagon Museum in downtown Ketchum. The Big Hitch and dozens of other non-motorized entries from the region and surrounding states will roll through Ketchum in the Wagon Days parade at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Ore Wagon Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site on the corner of East Avenue and Fifth Street is serving as the Wagon Days event headquarters. The museum has historical displays, Wagon Days souvenirs and tickets for reserved bleacher seats at the parade.
