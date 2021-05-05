21-05-05 ERC Clean up Trash 4 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

As the winter snow finally recedes, it inevitably reveals quite a lot of garbage on roadsides, in parks and by trails, but Ketchum-based nonprofit the Environmental Resource Center is always here to help. The ERC hosted its 27th Annual Clean Sweep event this past Saturday. Volunteers of all ages joined in the effort to help clean up the winter’s flotsam and jetsam all throughout the Wood River Valley.

