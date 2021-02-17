Stanley’s 11th annual Winterfest celebration took place over the weekend, and though inclement weather led to the cancellation of the nearly all the scheduled events, the popular Fat Bike Fondo and Howlin’ Wolf Raft Ride still went ahead. Locals Rob Beck and Russell Clark volunteered their time to pull rafts up to starting lines with their Ranger snow vehicles. “It was awesome,” Beck said. “Lots of people getting out and having a good day even though the weather wasn’t very good.”
