More than half of the furry friends at Mountain Humane recently found temporary foster homes amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“In an effort to help the staff at Mountain Humane comply with the countywide shelter in place, or stay home ordinance, we had to reduce the number of animals in the shelter needing daily round the clock care,” said Mountain Human spokeswoman Kelly Mitchell.
“This sparked our team to reach out to the community to try and get as many animals as we could into foster,” Mitchell said. “Of our population of nearly 60 animals, we were able to find fosters for 39 of them and counting as the applications continue to come through.”
Of 36 cats at Mountain Humane earlier this month, 24 have found foster homes. Fifteen of the shelter’s 21 dogs also found a home. As of March 19, the shelter is open for fostering or adopting animals by appointment only.
“This is helping limit employee’s interactions and possible exposure to the virus,” Mitchell said.
Amid isolation, though, the shelter is working hard to keep up with demand for pet food. The “Paws for Hunger” program provides vital pet food and supplies for valley residents in need, “especially during times like this when work is scarce or not possible,” Mitchell said. “These provisions are distributed through the Hunger Coalition’s local food pantry and pet food supplies are the lowest we’ve seen since the inception of The Paws for Hunger program in 2010.”
People can help by donating directly to the Paws for Hunger program on the Mountain Humane website: mountainhumane.org/support/ or by dropping pet food and supplies off at Croy Creek Road, about two miles west of Hailey.
