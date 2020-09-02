There is an old saying that when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. So what if life tells you to just stay put?
Restaurant closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to more home cooking than usual, so a group of locals decided to create a fundraiser that would take advantage of their increased hours in the kitchen.
The “Sun Valley Commemorative Quarantine Cookbook” serves up recipes from dozens of homebound local cooks, while also raising funds for first responders working on the front lines of the pandemic.
“When the valley closed down and everyone was cooking at home, we became tired of our own repertoires,” said the book’s co-publisher Robyn Watson, who is also executive director of the Sun Valley Opera.
Watson and her sister Leslie Doheny-Hanks decided to swap some recipes with friends.
“Quickly, that thought became a call for recipes from the community to produce a cookbook to benefit our first responders,” she said.
Watson and Doheny-Hanks pitched in to cover the cost of layout and printing for the 200-page book. It comes complete with photos and recipes from over 70 local contributors, including Wood River Women’s Foundation President Terri Bullock, film producer Allyn Stewart, Linda Potter, Lynne Kaplan, Lynn Campion-Waddell and writer and women’s rights activist Peggy Goldwyn.
“Leave it to Robyn and Leslie to get things done,” Goldwyn said. “They are not only the best dessert makers I know, they also inspired so many of us to want to contribute to their effort. I have never seen a better community cookbook and have given it a place of honor on my kitchen shelf.”
Sales of the $24 book will benefit Wood River Fire & Rescue and the Ketchum and Sun Valley fire departments. Watson said more than 300 books have been sold already and that she looks forward to writing checks to fire departments in the near future.
“We are excited the valley has been so responsive to it,” she said.
The book is for sale in 16 stores throughout the valley: Atkinsons’ Markets, Bellissimo, Brass Ranch, Chapter One, Goldmine Consign, Good Riddance, The Haven, Iconoclast, Ketchum Kitchens, Silvercreek Outfitters, Sun Valley Culinary Institute, Sun Valley Gift Shop, Sun Valley Signature Store, Under Cover, Village Market and Willow Papery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In