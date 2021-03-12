Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m., meaning central Idaho residents will need to set their clocks forward by one hour.
Mornings will be darker and afternoon light will last longer.
Benjamin Franklin was credited for first proposing daylight saving time. However, it would not be used in the United States for more than a century after his first proposal.
Daylight saving time got its first widespread use during World War I. In 1916, Germany put itself on daylight saving time to save energy for the war effort. Britain quickly followed. When the United States joined the war in 1918, it instituted daylight saving time
After World War I, based on complaints from farmers who hated the time change, Congress repealed daylight saving time. Before Congress created a uniform daylight saving time act, some places used it and some did not, which created confusion for workers and transportation.
Daylight saving time will end officially on Nov. 7, when most Americans will set their clocks back one hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In