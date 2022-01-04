The Hunger Coalition, a Blaine County nonprofit, received a $30,000 donation this holiday season from Hailey-based Power Engineers, Inc.
The gift came following a decision by company executives to forego its annual “Burnout” party for employees and their families in favor of making a charitable gift.
“Since we won’t be sitting down together for a meal, we’re going to give meals to others,” said Power Engineers president and CEO Jim Haynes. “It’s a silver lining, being able to turn a disappointment into something good for our communities.”
Power Engineers typically holds large company gatherings each winter to celebrate the anniversary of how the company’s first employees, their families and the local community pulled together to help restart the firm after a disastrous office fire in 1977—hence the party’s name. The Power “Outage” is another company party that typically takes place each summer.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the parties were canceled this year, and Power leadership determined that the best use of that budget would be to give back,” the firm said in a press release.
The Hunger Coalition, which supports those facing food insecurity in Blaine County, will receive the funding this month.
“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Power Engineers,” said Krista Felton, development manager for The Hunger Coalition. “This generous gift comes at a critical time when locals are experiencing food insecurity at a historic rate. We believe that community is the only force strong enough to overcome hunger and with the help of partnerships like these, we are hopeful ours can end hunger for good.”
Power Engineers was founded in 1976 and is based in Hailey. The company plans to donate about $500,000 this year to food banks and other organizations across the U.S. and Canada, each in one of the more than 55 communities where its employees live and work.
“This is the company’s largest philanthropic effort to date, though it’s far from the only one,” Power Engineers said in a statement. “The firm regularly donates thousands of dollars a year to STEAM education through its foundation. The Power Foundation also donated more than $150,000 in 2020 to 45 schools [around North America] to meet pandemic-related needs such as remote learning equipment and mental health support for students.”
Felton said the Hunger Coalition gift will help support a “bold approach” to solving hunger, “one where dollars are invested in good, farm-fresh food to build health, social connection to build strength, and activism to rebuild the system that continues to cause hunger to begin with.”
Power Engineers is an engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in integrated solutions for clients in the power delivery, power generation, food and beverage, government, renewables and storage, campus energy, and oil and gas industries. It is an employee-owned company with 45 offices and more than 3,000 employees across North America.
The Hunger Coalition is based in Bellevue, with gardens in downtown Hailey and at Quigley Farm. For more information go to www.thehungercoalition.org. ￼
