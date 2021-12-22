Postal workers get a special delivery

The Blaine County Republican Women distributed gift baskets to postal workers at each of the four post offices in the valley this past week, in recognition of the increased workload that the holiday season brings.
“We provided mugs filled with hot cocoa, chocolate dipping sticks, marshmallows, candy canes and candy for energy,” said BCRW spokeswoman Polly Weaver. “The most important thing is that this Basket Brigade Project was possible through the generous donations in our community and all the volunteers putting them together.”
This is the final of six Basket Brigade Projects that the organization puts on annually, each benefiting a different group of frontline workers or seniors. The previous five took place on Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, Sept. 11, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving. ￼
