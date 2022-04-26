And they’re off!
Swiftsure Ranch’s third annual Swiftsure Derby fundraiser started on Monday. The virtual horse race invites participants to support the nonprofit’s ongoing need to care for horses at the equine therapy ranch south of Bellevue.
The online event runs through May 7.
Swiftsure is one of the few therapeutic riding centers in the nation that does not charge for its services, so anyone in need can benefit. The funds raised from the Swiftsure Derby allow the organization to give the best care to its herd. It costs approximately $4,000 per year to provide for each horse.
Swiftsure ranch supporters can pick their favorite horse and “place bets” (that is, provide tax-deductible donations) to bring their horse to the finish line in first place. Each horse is racing to raise the most sponsorship dollars by the end of the day on May 7, Kentucky Derby Day.
“Like any other horse race, you’ll want to make sure your steed makes it to the winner’s circle,” said Swiftsure Executive Director Paul Bennett. “All who pony up in support of Swiftsure’s therapy horses will be invited down to the ranch for a private tour and the opportunity to see the ranch firsthand later this summer.”
The Swiftsure Derby is a way to show support for the ranch’s therapy programs and make an impact from anywhere in the world, Bennett said. Sitting on 191 acres alongside the Big Wood River, Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center is a nonprofit 501(c)3 with a goal to encourage the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children and adults with challenges through equine-assisted activities and therapies.
According to a press release from Swiftsure, the organization’s equine-assisted therapies and activities are effective for adults and children with physical challenges, such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, motor control issues, reduced mobility and other diseases. The services are also beneficial for those who experience things ranging from anger and trauma to eating disorders, the nonprofit said.
“Equine connections help individuals to better manage their emotions and learn to process and express feelings with a more positive outcome,” Swiftsure said in a statement. “Swiftsure Ranch participants often experience relief from feelings of anxiety, depression, and isolation to increased self-esteem and trust.”
Each year, Swiftsure serves about 370 people in need. Lessons are adapted to the participants’ unique physical, mental and/or emotional needs.
“Our programs help build strength, character, confidence and self-esteem, as well as giving opportunities to access the outdoors in a safe and caring environment,” Bennett said.
For more info or to play the Derby, go to www.swiftsureranch.org/swiftsure-derby-2022/. ￼
