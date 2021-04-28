21-04-28 Snow Storm Skl 1 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

After weeks of balmy spring conditions, winter came back for a curtain call Monday night, dumping 2-8” of snow throughout the Wood River Valley, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s snowfall analysis. While many were cursing the fickle spring weather, Ketchum resident Wally Jarman took the opportunity for a late-season ski on Baldy Tuesday morning, more than two weeks after Sun Valley Resort closed the mountain.

