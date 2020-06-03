At the end of April, St. Thomas Playhouse announced the cancellation of its three June programs, each of which normally offers opportunities for young actors to hone their on-stage (and backstage) skills.
The Company B day camp for ages 4-13 was supposed to take place June 8-20 and culminate in a production of “James and the Giant Peach.” The young adult Summer Theater Project, scheduled for June 17-20, has also been canceled, as has the Summer Performing Arts Sleepaway Camp for June 22-27.
However, the Playhouse is redirecting its attention to the late summer, and anticipates moving forward with Company B 2, for students ages 4-13, on Aug. 3-14. Young thespians can register now for the day camp, which will stage a production of Disney’s “Frozen.”
Learn more and register at stthomasplayhousee.org.
