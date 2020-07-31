Dozens of pilots converged on the Smiley Creek airstrip last Saturday to honor Galen Hanselman, a legend of the local skies. Hanselman, who died in May, wrote the book on backcountry aviation in the Gem State. The third edition of “Fly Idaho!,” his guide to the area’s remote airstrips and far-flung fields, spans nearly 950 pages, and remains the bible for pilots adventuring across the state. At Smiley Creek, his son Mark Hanselman, left, discussed the book—and his father—with friends who held fond memories of both.
