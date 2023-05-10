Piedaho; rebecca bloom

Piedaho founder Rebecca Bloom paints the crust on a custom pie in the Bellevue kitchen.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Going from making pies in her kitchen to being featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things, Piedaho owner Rebecca Bloom has loved every step of the journey.

The Blaine County resident started her culinary path when she was a child and spent her time in the kitchen with her mother baking and experimenting with different recipes. She then moved to Paris in her early 20s and attended cooking school at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier after college to further her education in food.

“Living in Paris and going to culinary school was like a dream,” she said. “I wish I could do it again now, knowing what I know, it would be even more amazing.”

