Going from making pies in her kitchen to being featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things, Piedaho owner Rebecca Bloom has loved every step of the journey.
The Blaine County resident started her culinary path when she was a child and spent her time in the kitchen with her mother baking and experimenting with different recipes. She then moved to Paris in her early 20s and attended cooking school at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier after college to further her education in food.
“Living in Paris and going to culinary school was like a dream,” she said. “I wish I could do it again now, knowing what I know, it would be even more amazing.”
When she returned to Los Angeles she worked at various restaurants, but ultimately decided that lifestyle wasn’t for her.
Bloom and her husband David Kurtz moved to the Wood River Valley in the summer of 2018 to her family’s property north of Hailey. At the time, she was doing a food blog based in Los Angeles with her mom—and getting really into baking pies.
“Little did I know that I was creating a business that would sustain my family through COVID, and I am so thankful for where we are today and looking forward to the future,” she said.
When she decided to open Piedaho at the end of 2018, she decided to tackle the hardest part first: shipping.
“Figuring out shipping was the biggest hurdle, but I am so glad we did because it saved us during the lockdowns and people were shopping more online,” Bloom said.
After one year in business, Piedaho got a blessing from one of the world’s biggest tastemakers: Oprah Winfrey. When Bloom got the news that Piedaho was featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things—an annual rundown of the media mogul’s top holiday gifts—they were driving to Las Vegas with friends for a little getaway.
“I had a good amount of stock before we left and instantly after the list came out, we sold out. It was a little overwhelming, but a blessing,” Bloom said.
Bloom’s husband was traveling internationally with soccer teams before COVID hit and that ended abruptly with travel restrictions and lockdowns. With Piedaho being on the upward trajectory, Kurtz joined the team and he took over shipping and was helping in the kitchen, Bloom said.
“We work really well together, and it is now full time for both of us. We have a great balance,” Bloom said.
She said aside from Oprah, Piedaho also garnered a lot of new customers from joining Goldbelly.com, an online community that features small shops, restaurants and more that gets shipped from all around the world.
Bloom believes that the reason Piedaho is so successful is because every pie is uniquely made, and none of the ingredients comes from a can. They source from all over, fruits from California to Washington and Idaho when in season. Bloom also loves using Idaho fruit and frequents Tubbs Berry Farm in Twin when they have produce.
“People also glean fruit from their trees and give to us,” Bloom said.
The flavors are not typical pie flavors, as Bloom likes to experiment with combining fruits and flavors. One of her staple pies during the holidays is the salted caramel apple, and during the summer she sells a lot of apricot pies.
“Recently we came up with raspberry and strawberry adding in almond and honey, it was divine,” Bloom said.
But her pies are also more than delicious; they are works of art. Each pie has different leaves and shapes to enhance the beauty. Color is also a unique statement to Piedaho pies, which are all hand painted with natural food coloring. The pies are statement pieces because Bloom spends hours and hours perfecting their crusts.
“Painting the pies are a creative outlet for sure, and a lot of those are usually sent as gifts,” Bloom said.
The kitchen for Piedaho is currently in Bellevue, and Bloom is always looking for a retail space to open in the valley. The right place hasn’t come yet. There are local options for purchasing from Ketchum Kitchens and Hotel Ketchum. They also deliver throughout the valley. Bloom said she hasn’t decided if they will be at the Farmer’s Market this year.
Piedaho does have a Pie Club and gift sets, which are shipped all around the country. Their new space in Boise is in The Warehouse Food Hall, which features a variety of craft restaurants and eateries. It’s located at 370 S. 8th St. in Boise.
“Funny enough we opened our first retail space in Boise, years after we started, which is a bit backwards,” laughed Kurtz, as he was boxing up pies to ship out across the country. ￼
