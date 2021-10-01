Essential oils are volatile organic compounds of plants that contribute to fragrances. They are extracted from plants by cold pressing and sometimes distillation. These oils can be utilized in so many ways. They are used in insecticides, personal care products, flavorings, aromatherapies and herbal remedies.
Cats are especially sensitive to the toxic effects of essential oils. These oils can be absorbed from the skin and oral cavity, and then metabolized by the liver. Unfortunately, cats lack an essential enzyme in their liver that destroys and eliminates essential oils, which then become toxins to the cats. The higher the concentration of the essential oil, the greater the risk to the cat. Dogs have the liver enzyme to destroy these essential oils, so they do not accumulate in the body and cause toxic problems.
Essential oils that commonly cause poisoning in cats are cinnamon oil, peppermint oil, pennyroyal oil, eucalyptus oil, tea tree oil, clove oil, citrus oil, birch oil and wintergreen oil. Symptoms of exposure to these oils include drooling, vomiting, tremors, incoordination and respiratory distress.
Like oil and water, essential oils and cats don’t mix. Owners should be cautious using essential oils and diffusers in their homes to protect their cats from this toxic risk.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
