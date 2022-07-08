Tumors involving the testes are the second most common form of cancer in male dogs. There are several types of cells within the testes that can, individually or in combination with other types of cells, form tumors. The tumor types are called Sertoli cell tumors, seminomas, and interstitial cell tumors. These all occur with equal frequency.
Testicles that have not descended into the scrotal sac are called cryptorchid testicles. These testicles have a higher incidence of tumors because of the higher temperature in the abdominal cavity compared to the lower temperature in the scrotum. Most signs of testicular tumors are related to the actual presence of the mass within the testicle. Palpation of the testicle may reveal nodular enlargement of the testicle or pain. Sertoli cell tumors can produce estrogen hormone, which results in feminizing signs such as enlarged nipples, a pendulous prepuce, attraction of other male dogs, symmetrical hair loss, and hyperpigmentation of the skin of the groin. Estrogen can also cause prostatic changes and can depress the bone marrow, resulting in anemia and platelet or white blood cells abnormalities. In the rare case of a malignant tumor, signs may be related to other organs to which the tumor has spread. With testosterone secreting tumors, a large prostate may be present.
Palpation of the testicle initially raises concern that a nodule or enlargement of the testicle may represent a tumor. Signs of feminization in an intact male and/or an enlarged prostate may indirectly point to the possibility of a testicular tumor. A fine-needle aspiration of testicular tissue followed by cytological evaluation by a pathologist may help confirm the presence of a tumor. If spread of a malignant testicular tumor is suspected, a rectal examination is indicated to attempt to detect enlargement of lymph nodes in the vicinity. The prostate gland can also be palpated via a rectal exam. Blood work may confirm bone marrow involvement, which occurs primarily with the Sertoli cell tumors. An ultrasound of the abdomen may identify testicles that have not descended properly into the scrotum and may detect enlarged lymph nodes. Additional tests to evaluate estrogen levels can be done to confirm the cause of feminization. Not all dogs have increased estrogen, however.
Most testicular tumors are locally confined and castration with removal of the tumor is curative. Unilateral removal of the affected testicle can be done in a valuable breeding animal, if the remaining testicle is in its normal location. When the tumor is malignant and has spread to other organs, additional treatment modalities, such as chemotherapy and radiation can be considered. Overall, the number of dogs treated with these other modalities has been too small to judge their effectiveness. Most signs of feminization resolve within approximately three weeks after castration. Additional chemotherapy and/or radiation may be an option for the most malignant form of testicular tumors. Prognosis in most animals with benign tumors is good.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In