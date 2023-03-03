The ingestion of raw dough used for baking bread or pizza crusts can pose a hazard to dogs. Dough containing yeast rises in the warm humid environment of the stomach. Expanding dough can compromise blood flow to the stomach wall and decrease blood return to the heart. Yeast fermentation releases ethanol and alcohol, which can make a dog act drunk or intoxicated.
Dogs may go through the motions of vomiting or retching without bringing up any stomach contents. The abdomen may become enlarged and distended. The dog may become mentally subdued and wobbly when walking, due to the production of ethanol. In severe cases the dog may collapse and become comatose. Diagnosis is based on evidence of ingestion of uncooked yeast dough and compatible clinical signs. X-rays of the abdomen may reveal foreign material in the stomach and help to rule out bloating and twisting of the stomach from other causes. Laboratory tests may be recommended to assess the effects on other organs and to rule out other causes of mental depression and collapse.
Your veterinarian may recommend that vomiting be induced if the ingestion was recent, between one and two hours ago. This should be done only under the discretion of a veterinarian. In severe cases the animal may require hospitalization for fluid therapy and supportive care. The stomach may be pumped or surgery may be performed to remove the dough, if a large quantity was ingested. Monitoring of the animal may be required for one to three days until it returns to normal. Keep all yeast dough out of the reach of dogs that are prone to ingesting foreign objects.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In