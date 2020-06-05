Molly Whittington of Hailey, majoring in marketing, has been named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List (3.5 GPA or higher) at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Among 443 students selected for the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List (3.5 GPA or higher) at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. were Yuri McClure of Ketchum (finance) and Sydney McGlaflin of Hailey.
Gettysburg College sophomore track and field runner Amy Cantrell of Hailey was one of 55 Bullet student-athletes chosen for the Centennial Conference spring academic honor roll (3.40 GPA or higher). Chosen from the Gettysburg (Pa.) school were athletes in baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball, tennis and track and field.
Middlebury College senior Annika Landis of Hailey and Panther junior Peter Wolter of Hailey were recognized by the U.S. Collegiate Ski Coaches Association (USCSCA) as members of the National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team for 2020. Landis and Wolter were two of the six Middlebury cross-country ski members chosen. Maddie Morgan, also Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, from Park City, Utah, also made the list for achieving 3.50 or higher cumulative grade-point averages.
Charles Dart of Hailey was named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List (3.66 GPA or above) at University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Among students chosen for the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. were Sam Fenn of Hailey (Class of 2023) and Christian Hovey of Hailey (Class of 2022, majoring in English and History-Multi Languages).
Maya Scandinaro of Sun Valley made the Dean’s List (3.40 GPA or higher) for the 2019 fall semester at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.
Earning academic distinction (3.5 GPA or higher) for the 2019 fall semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash. were Wood River High School graduates Cade Schott of Hailey, Luis Ruiz of Ketchum and Scout Hutchinson of Sun Valley.
A total 4,904 undergraduates including many from this area have been named to Montana State University’s two honor rolls for the 2019 fall semester at Bozeman.
Making the President’s List (4.0 GPA) were Nathan Stouffer of Bellevue; Kevin Browder, Haley Cutler, Royce Rheinschild and Evan Telford of Hailey; and Allie Dixon of Stanley.
On the Dean’s List 93.5 GPA or higher) were Nicole Shardlow of Bellevue; Micah Barker, Tayte Kelly, Caleb Morgan, Adam Potts and Alexandra Schaffner of Hailey; Brody Buchwalter, Henry Cherp, Henry Levy, Addison Rafford, Caitlin Sholtis and John Swanson of Ketchum.
Iowa State University in Ames has reported that Erich Steinbock of Sun Valley (Doctor of Philosophy, Hospitality Management) was one of 2,200 December graduates.
Also, Gian Luca Spadafora of Hailey (Computer Science) made the Iowa State 2019 fall semester Dean’s List (3.50 GPA or higher).
