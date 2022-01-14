22-01-14-a1-box
Express photo by Roland Lane

A herd of elk waded through deep snow into a paddock at the Sun Valley Stables on Saturday, mingling with some other four-legged neighbors and taking in the Bald Mountain views. Periods of snowfall will often drive elk from higher alpine forests to lower elevations or more manageable agricultural lands—and the past month has certainly qualified. Since Dec. 11, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center estimates that 90 inches of snow fell on Baldy, based on snow water equivalent calculations. For now, though, SAC forecaster Chris Lundy expects a high pressure system to keep things sunny and dry. See Page 10 for more. Express photo by Roland Lane

