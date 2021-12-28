Passing The Torch
Express photo by Roland Lane

Tradition returned to Dollar Mountain on Friday evening as ski instructors carved smooth arcs down the mountain—torch flares in hand—beneath a spectacular fireworks display. Inaugurated by the resort’s first ski instructors in 1937, the Torchlight Parade has deep roots in Austria and has since become a Sun Valley holiday staple honoring longtime snow sports instructors. The event went “very well,” according to SnowSports and Guest Services Director Tony Parkhill. “This year’s Torchlight Parade was a wonderful tribute to our community, honoring several of our recent retirees,” Parkhill said, adding that the parade represented “more than 200 years of snow sports education and professional excellence.” From left, above: Aaron Fabish, Nina Hirner, Tony Parkhill, Bonnie Wetmore, Bob Deuter, Tony Chapman, Nick Maricich.

