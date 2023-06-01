The Papoose Club’s “Webb Plant Extravaganza” takes place on Saturday, June 3, at all Webb Garden Locations. Part of the proceeds benefit the Papoose Club from plant sales that day.
The Papoose Club’s primary purpose is to support cultural, social, educational, and athletic activities for the children of Blaine County and to raise money to further these purposes. So far this year, the group has distributed 12 grants, serving 4,945 children.
Papoose Club Member of the Year Kaz Thea is being honored for her work and dedication to the club.
