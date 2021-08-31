Due to COVID risk, The Papoose Club will not be flipping pancakes as usual this Wagon Days at the Ketchum Town Square, but the nonprofit will have a presence—and announce new giving options.
“We will have a wagon in the parade,” said incoming Papoose Club President Anna Mathieu. “We will also be at Town Square Friday evening for the Grand Marshall Celebration and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:15 in the usual location, where we flip pancakes.”
The group got started as a babysitting co-op, but now welcomes everyone and embraces diversity, Mathieu said.
“We love rolling up our sleeves with fellow community members to raise money for our valley’s youth,” Mathieu said.
The Papoose Club had an anonymous donor step up recently to purchase a collection of 19 framed Wagon days posters, some of them signed. Altogether, the set sold for $12,000, Mathieu said. They had been donated by David and Renae Spaulding to the Papoose Club.
“We want people to know that others can ‘raise the spatula’ to add to our success,” she said.
The Papoose Club is a volunteer organization that supports youth-oriented groups in the Wood River Valley through fundraising activities and community events. The club was founded in 1954 by a group of local moms and was formally incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1975. The Papoose Club provides about $35,000 each year to local organizations that serve children and has put on the free Kindercup ski race since 1957.
The group plans to be back flipping pancakes next year for the Wagon Days Pancake Breakfast.
For more information or to donate, go to papooseclub.org.
