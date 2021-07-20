The nonprofit Papoose Club has canceled its annual Wagon Days Pancake Breakfast events this year but has an alternative plan to raise funds for its charitable activities.
Since 1977, the Wagon Days Pancake Breakfast has been a community tradition and an important fundraiser for the Papoose Club, a volunteer organization founded in 1954 that supports youth-oriented groups in the Wood River Valley through fundraising and community events. With the money it raises, the Papoose Club donates more than $30,000 annually to academic, athletic and social programs that benefit children.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Papoose Club “has decided to put the Pancake Breakfast on hold for another year,” the organization stated in a news release. The event—which typically takes place on two mornings in Ketchum Town Square during the Wagon Days celebrations over Labor Day weekend—was also canceled last year. The Pancake Breakfast typically nets more than $10,000, the organization stated.
However, the club has developed a plan to raise the money. Wood River Valley residents David and Renae Spaulding recently donated to the Papoose Club a 19-piece, original, framed collection of Wagon Days posters. The group plans to sell the collection to make up for the lost revenue of the Pancake Breakfast.
David Spaulding, who passed away earlier this year, was a pilot, an on-mountain guest host for Sun Valley Resort, and a fly-fishing guide. His wife, Renae, was a longtime member of the Papoose Club.
“Their generous gift couldn’t have come at a better time, as the pandemic has constrained Papoose Club’s ability to fundraise and, in turn, fulfill its mission—funding requests from local groups that benefit local youth,” the organization stated. “The organization is grateful for the Spauldings’ donation and the opportunity to place this amazing collection with a special collector and aficionado of Wagon Days.”
Some of the 19 framed commemorative Wagon Days posters have been signed by the artist. Posters date to as far back as the 1976 Bicentennial celebration.
For more information about the collection, contact Anna Mathieu at 208-309-1329. The full poster collection can be viewed online at www.papooseclub.org/wagon-days-fundraiser.
