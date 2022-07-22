OHL 3.JPG

Outdoor Hispanic Leaders members pose for a photo in 2021.

 Courtesy of Idaho Base Camp.

For Mat Gershater, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the outdoors light a spark in a kid’s eyes. When it comes to the Outdoor Hispanic Leaders program that his organization—Idaho Base Camp—founded, there is one moment that stands above the rest.

“We brought in a local survivalist and contestant on [History Channel survival show] ‘Alone’ named Benji Hill to show the kids some survival techniques. On these trips, we feed the kids meals and snacks,” he said. “But Benji is like, here is this bear I killed, and we’re going to have the backstrap of the bear for lunch,” he continued with a laugh. “And all the kids are like, ‘we’re eating bear?’”

Gershater’s organization has put on a variety of camps since its inception in 1998. What started as a small one-man show has grown into a nonprofit that offers nearly a half dozen programs for kids looking to explore the outdoors. So, in 2019, when then-vice principal and current principal of Wood River High School Julia Grafft reached out to the organization with interest in starting a program for local Hispanic high-school boys, Gershater quickly agreed.

OHL 2.JPG

Herbert Romero, right, directs a group of OHL members on a snowmobiling trip.
OHL 1.JPG

Members of the Outdoor Hispanic Leaders sledding in Sun Valley.
OHL 4.jpg_small

Whitney McNees, left, and Mat Gershater, right.

