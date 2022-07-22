For Mat Gershater, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the outdoors light a spark in a kid’s eyes. When it comes to the Outdoor Hispanic Leaders program that his organization—Idaho Base Camp—founded, there is one moment that stands above the rest.
“We brought in a local survivalist and contestant on [History Channel survival show] ‘Alone’ named Benji Hill to show the kids some survival techniques. On these trips, we feed the kids meals and snacks,” he said. “But Benji is like, here is this bear I killed, and we’re going to have the backstrap of the bear for lunch,” he continued with a laugh. “And all the kids are like, ‘we’re eating bear?’”
Gershater’s organization has put on a variety of camps since its inception in 1998. What started as a small one-man show has grown into a nonprofit that offers nearly a half dozen programs for kids looking to explore the outdoors. So, in 2019, when then-vice principal and current principal of Wood River High School Julia Grafft reached out to the organization with interest in starting a program for local Hispanic high-school boys, Gershater quickly agreed.
With the help of community organizer Herbert Romero, the school and Idaho Base Camp sat down with some prospective members and created a plan.
“We brainstormed with them and asked them, ‘How can we make this doable?’” Romero said. “We made it tied to performance and behavior in school. My role was connecting with the parents and doing follow-ups.”
The group of students selected the name themselves. As far as the fun details go, IBC makes sure that the students experience all that the Idaho wilderness has to offer in each season. Hiking, mountain biking, snowmobiling, whitewater rafting, fishing and skiing have all become staples of the Outdoor Hispanic Leaders curriculum.
Joseph Melgar, a 17-year-old at Wood River High School, participated in the program a couple of years ago. Now, he’s a leader for the younger boys entering the group.
“Before OHL, I didn’t really have many outdoor skills. They taught me all the basics of being in nature,” he said. “I love skiing and hiking, and I’ll definitely use what I learned.”
Importantly, says Romero, this is an opportunity for young Hispanic men to take full advantage of where they live, something that they don’t always have the chance to do.
“For a variety of reasons—cost, knowledge, equipment—Latinos don’t participate in some of the area’s outdoor activities as much as their white counterparts do,” Romero said. “We need to have them experience and benefit from the full richness of the Valley.
“A lot of Hispanic parents work a lot, and babysitting is expensive so a lot of the time their kids just follow them around at work or stay at home watching TV,” he said. “This is a good chance to just build skills for the outdoors.”
Gershater and his wife, Whitney McNees, who serves as Idaho Base Camp’s Program Director, both emphasized that the long term goals of this program are more important than just taking a trip down a river or hiking up a mountain.
“They’re learning valuable leadership skills,” McNees said, pointing out that many of the staff at IBC began as counselors.
“Hopefully, we are creating a generation of Hispanic river guides, fishing guides and ski instructors,” Gershater said. “Ideally, the percent of Hispanics in these roles would mirror the percent of Hispanics in the valley.”
The program’s first year was for high school aged students who Romero said “were going through some challenges” or had untapped leadership skills. While that year was successful, the organizers decided the program would be more effective if it was changed to accommodate middle schoolers.
In 2020, just like the rest of the world, the OHL faced a whole new slate of challenges with COVID. How the students stepped up says everything you need to know about the group, Gershater said.
“They became liaisons for the Hispanic community,” he said. “They were handing out donated food and flyers with information on rent assistance at trailer parks and apartment complexes.”
The organization withered slightly as they were forced to meet online, with many of the students finding work to help support their families through the pandemic, decreasing their involvement in the program. The balance between work, life, school, sports and family is something Gershater and McNees prioritize for their campers, which led to the decision to change the OHL schedule from two 12-week sessions to three 8-week sessions.
“We only ask them to show up to about 70% of the meetings,” McNees said. “That’s part of why we’re switching to a trimester, to accommodate high school sports and other things.”
Despite the time demands and the screen-based distractions high school students face, the future is bright for the OHL. A foundation for success has been laid with these first few classes. Plus, Gershater said that soon Idaho Base Camp hopes to offer a similar experience for young Latina women of the valley, as well as look into expanding the age brackets for the group.
Gershater and his team took Idaho Base Camp from a tiny river rafting camp to a sizable nonprofit responsible for changing the lives of thousands of kids in the Wood River Valley over the past 25 years.
“It’s crazy to see what we have become,” McNees said.
The organizations’s nonprofit status allows Idaho Base Camp to offer the OHL free of charge, thanks to a donation from local businessman Michael Myers.
Meyers was not available for comment, but Gershater said his commitment to bettering the conditions of the local Hispanic community drove his donation.
Gershater has big ideas for what the Outdoor Hispanic Leaders could turn into.
“In 10 years I would love to see the OHL in other resort cities with a high Hispanic population, with an annual retreat where they could all come together, because this is a model that could work in Park City, or Aspen or other places.”
The core values, though, won’t change.
“The continued mentorship, between high schoolers who have been through [the program] and middle schoolers [that are in it now], that’s what it’s all about.” ￼
