My COVID-19 symptoms started in early March, shortly after my mother died from lung cancer in February. I noticed I was dragging on the tennis court, I had diarrhea and couldn’t taste anything. I kept Googling flu bugs with “losing the ability to taste” as a symptom, but nothing came up. I didn’t really consider my symptoms those of COVID-19, since the virus hadn’t been detected here yet.
Then, I developed a cough but no fever. I assumed the “flu” I had would improve the next day. I was wrong. I felt terrible for the next 14 days, in and out of bed. By the second week, I suspected I had COVID-19, but was told not to get tested unless I had a high fever. Besides, I thought, what are they going to do for me anyway? Tell me to go home and get better?
Three weeks into the illness, my husband, Nick, was sleeping day after day and sweating a lot—I think he spent a total of 19 days in bed. It was time for him to be tested. Due to a shortage of tests, only he got swabbed, so we kind of shared a test in a sense.
The staff members at St. Luke’s drive-through testing center were incredibly kind and efficient. Doctors took x-rays of Nick’s lungs, which looked okay, but that next week he was rarely out of bed. He wouldn’t eat, since he had no sense of taste. He lost almost 10 pounds.
Then Nick’s test came back positive. I hung around the house, checking his fever constantly, terrified he would develop pneumonia and I would have to watch helplessly—once more—while someone I loved gasped for air and perished.
Luckily, my husband came out of the woods after three weeks. I’m 90 percent recovered, but still light-headed from the virus. I try to go on walks through the hills of Triumph to get some fresh air. We just feel lucky to be alive (and that we won’t be dedicating our days to disinfecting our groceries in the future!). It’s been a long haul.
I’m not sure where I picked up COVID-19, but I work at Brass Ranch down at River Run and I’m thinking I developed it in the first week of March. It could have been anywhere: walking to the lodge to get lunch, handing over my credit card at the register. Like the virus, it’s a mystery.
My husband and I are sending our best wishes for all of the other sick people in the valley. Please do not doubt the importance of taking every step to avoid COVID-19.
Carolyn Parker is a part-time writer based in East Fork.
