21-06-09 wolf project PB courtesy.jpg
Photo courtesy of the Wood River Wolf Project

The Wood River Wolf Project recently partnered with local students at the Sage School and Sun Valley Community School to place about a dozen wildlife cameras in remote sections of Blaine County. The motion-activated cameras will provide the project with real-time information on the movement of carnivores—particularly wolves—throughout the valley this summer, allowing members to alert local sheep and cattle producers to potential conflicts before they occur. The Wood River Wolf Project is now recruiting student volunteers from the I Have a Dream Foundation—Idaho to monitor camera footage and relocate cameras as needed, Field Manager Logan Miller said last week. Footage from the cameras will inform how the project allocates nonlethal deterrents, including high-powered Phoenix lights and 9mm blank guns, to local sheepherders.

