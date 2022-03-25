One last run for a fallen friend
Photo by Joshua Murdock

Sun Valley ski patrollers, friends, family and coworkers of John “Josh” Ward gathered on the slopes of Dollar Mountain on Wednesday evening to memorialize the late ski patroller with a group lap down Dollar Face followed by hours of sharing grief, laughter, tears and memories around a small fire pit in the snow outside Dollar Mountain Lodge. Ward, 50, died unexpectedly on March 10, leaving in mourning the vast, often overlapping, communities to which he brought an endless amount of wild stories, heartfelt friendship and an unabashed love of the mountains and the people he met in them. From lift operations and ski patrolling at Sun Valley—particularly, his last five seasons as a Dollar patroller—to the firefighting and greater outdoors communities, those gathered said Ward richened the lives of everyone who met him even just once, and he was described by one close friend around the campfire as a "good coworker but a great friend." Many of them wrote notes to Ward in notebooks being passed around; Ward’s fellow Dollar patrollers later read the notes aloud before placing them in the campfire. Long after the sun had set on a bluebird spring day on Dollar, a final few patrollers illuminated by glow continued to share stories of their fallen friend as a blanket of stars appeared in the darkening sky over the mountain and the people he loved—and who loved him. This, they observed, was the kind of day at Dollar that Josh Ward would have loved.

