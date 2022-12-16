Girl Scout.jpg

Aerolynn collected donations to the victims of the Limelight fire for her Silver Award Project.

Aerolynn is a 13-year-old girl and eight-year member of the Girl Scouts. She wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do for her Silver Award Project—one of the largest undertakings for a Girl Scout—until the perfect idea struck her a couple of months ago.

“When I heard about the devastating [Limelight apartments] fire, I decided I needed to collect things for the people affected by it,” she said. “My Papa and Nana helped me get in touch with people from the community to see what I could do to help.”

She learned of The Gold Mine thrift store’s special policy for victims of the September fire that destroyed 26 units at the apartment complex in Ketchum. The store started to offer clothes to the victims free of charge soon after the fire, and still does.

