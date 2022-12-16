Aerolynn is a 13-year-old girl and eight-year member of the Girl Scouts. She wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do for her Silver Award Project—one of the largest undertakings for a Girl Scout—until the perfect idea struck her a couple of months ago.
“When I heard about the devastating [Limelight apartments] fire, I decided I needed to collect things for the people affected by it,” she said. “My Papa and Nana helped me get in touch with people from the community to see what I could do to help.”
She learned of The Gold Mine thrift store’s special policy for victims of the September fire that destroyed 26 units at the apartment complex in Ketchum. The store started to offer clothes to the victims free of charge soon after the fire, and still does.
“We don’t really have a way to separate items for specific people,” Gold Mine employee Kelly Noble said. “So we decided to just take in all donations, and set up a fund for the Limelight victims at the register. All victims have to do is come up to the register and say they were in the fire and everything is paid for.”
Aerolynn collected 2,100 pounds of clothes and wares to donate. On Friday, Dec. 9, Aerolynn and her troop leaders rolled into downtown Ketchum to drop it off.
“When my husband saw all the stuff in our trailer, he was blown away,” said Debbie Wilkins-Ramirez, leader of Aerolynn’s Girl Scout troop. “All he could say was, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
Aerolynn, who preferred not to give her last name, sourced the items from three main places.
First, she went to yard sales around Blaine County and offered to help clean up after them in exchange for some items that she could take and donate.
“Anyone who has ever had a yard sale knows that you don’t sell much,” laughed Wilkins-Ramirez. “So that was very helpful of her.”
An unexpected source of donations came from the lost-and-found bin at Silver Creek Cabins. Wilkins-Ramirez said that campers are prone to leaving behind clothes—and, after a full season’s worth of rentals, it stacked up to a significant amount of unclaimed items.
Aerolynn also got clothes and homewares donated through old-fashioned word of mouth. When people around the community heard of her effort, they helped pitch in.
The items have already been processed and are making their way onto The Gold Mine floor.
“This was a great community response. What Aerolynn did is amazing,” Noble said. “This was the largest single donation for Limelight fire victims, so that’s great.” ￼
