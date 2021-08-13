Palmer
Express photo by Willy Cook

Friends, family and fellow skiers gathered atop Bald Mountain on Aug. 8 to pay tribute to Ketchum’s Gretchen Wick Palmer, who died in May at 61 following a two-year battle with glioblastoma multiforme, a type of brain tumor. Around 100 people joined her immediate family around Lookout in her honor, placing an engraved stone on the mountain she loved—and skied—since moving to the valley in 1982. Even those who don’t know Palmer’s name may recognize her face: After stints as a waitress, teacher and ski instructor, Palmer became one of the preeminent outdoor models of the 1980s. She landed more than 80 magazine covers in her career—a feat that earned her the honor of being named Outdoor Model of the 80s, according to her obituary. “She led by example and was smiling and laughing all the way to her last day,” her family wrote in her obituary, which ran in the Idaho Mountain Express on May 12. “During her recovery from surgeries and treatment plans, Gretchen was surrounded by her family and had constant support from her friends and surrounding community.” On Sunday, they were there for her once again, even if she wasn’t.

