On a field of dreams, cancer survivor takes next step

When Bellevue resident Devon Peterson walked down the grassy lane and away from the stage at the Wood River High School graduation ceremony Friday in Hailey, it was a moment that far eclipsed a recognition of her academic accomplishments.
It was also a celebration of Peterson’s strength, patience and perseverance, all wrapped up in an event that often seemed highly unlikely since the sixth grade in 2016, when she was diagnosed with a serious type of blood cancer, acute myeloid leukemia.
Peterson, 18, has not been able to attend school in person since that time, when she was 12. She completed her entire high school education online and this week expects to receive a diploma from her online school, Inspire Connections Academy. While she did not graduate from Wood River High School, she was allowed to walk in the ceremony at Phil Homer Field with her colleagues, including her twin sister, Gracie.
The event brought a mix of emotions, Peterson said, after enduring years of taxing medical treatments and procedures.
“It felt like things were kind of back to normal,” Peterson said. “It was really nice that my colleagues remembered me, because I haven’t been with my class since middle school. It was nice that I wasn’t just a ‘cancer kid.’”
Peterson wore a black cap and gown in the ceremony, a decision that she joked was “the one rebellious thing I could do in high school.”
For Peterson, her sister and her parents, Tyler and Jennifer Peterson, it was a day they thought might never come.
“It was very emotional for all of us because we didn’t think I was going to make it to this point,” she said.
The journey was indeed long. After Peterson’s original diagnosis, treatment and a short remission, the fast-growing cancer recurred in her brain, crushing the vision in her right eye and causing a limp. Life-saving treatment required a move to Salt Lake City, brain surgery, radiation and, ultimately, a bone-marrow transplant. Doctors used her father’s bone marrow—which wasn’t a perfect match—because a donor that was an ideal match was not found.
Peterson regained her health and has been in remission from leukemia for nearly five years. On Nov. 3, she will reach the milestone of five years since her bone-marrow transplant.
When Peterson returned to the Wood River Valley from Utah, she could not attend school because her immune system was compromised and not enough of her fellow students were vaccinated against diseases to protect her health. Her freshman year, she took classes online. Later, she was scheduled to go to Wood River, but the COVID-19 pandemic struck and students were ordered to take classes from home.
Peterson never made it back to taking in-person classes. Over the years, she went to a few dances and football games, she said, and played in some softball games, but her social life was not that of a typical high school student.
“I kind of missed out on a lot of things,” she said. “There were a lot of missed experiences.”
With her sister, Peterson is set to attend Boise State University in August. As a lover of animals—particularly horses—she has thoughts of studying zoology. She is also considering studying to become a child life specialist, a trained professional who helps children overcome challenging events, such as disease and hospitalization.
Jennifer Peterson said she also had a mix of emotions watching her two daughters graduate with the Class of 2022 on Friday.
“I’m exalted, exhausted, heartbroken,” she said. “They had to scrap 100 times harder than most to get here. I’m so proud and grateful they had the grit and character to do so.”
Now, Devon is appreciative of the health she has but still has “off days.” On Friday, seeing many classmates whom she hadn’t seen in a long time was meaningful, she said.
After the graduation ceremony, the Petersons gathered with friends and family at the Inn at Ellsworth Estate in Hailey. They talked, ate and played games.
It had been a long road to reach that celebration, Peterson said. It was a winding road paved with lessons about life, and lined with supporters of many stripes.
“I just want to thank everybody for all of the support for helping me to get here,” she said. ￼
