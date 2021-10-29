Oh My Gourd!
Express photo by Willy Cook

Halloweekend is here—along with the all the spooky trappings of the season, like these Jack-O-Lanterns carved for last week’s Blazing Pumpkins festival at Swiftsure Ranch. Meanwhile, there are plenty of tricks and treats to come as we approach Oct. 31. Hailey’s Halloween Hoopla takes place today, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m. downtown. In Bellevue, “Trunk or Treat” follows the bike path by the library at the same time. For an older crowd, Ketchum’s Nightmare on Main Street runs from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday. For a full rundown, see our Calendar, Page 12. Express photo by Willy Cook

