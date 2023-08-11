Dark Sky

Hailey Public Library and the Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance will host 2023 Astronomer in Residence Dr. Joel Weisberg for the Perseid Meteor Shower and other deep sky objects on Aug. 12.

Hailey Public Library and the Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance will host 2023 Astronomer in Residence Dr. Joel Weisberg for a nighttime observing session from 9:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Highlights include the Perseid meteor shower, deep sky objects, bright planets and spectacular summer constellations.

Weisberg will be joined by Boise State University’s AstroTAC team, local astronomer Tim Frazier and friends, plus some cool telescopes.

