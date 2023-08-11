Hailey Public Library and the Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance will host 2023 Astronomer in Residence Dr. Joel Weisberg for a nighttime observing session from 9:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Highlights include the Perseid meteor shower, deep sky objects, bright planets and spectacular summer constellations.
Weisberg will be joined by Boise State University’s AstroTAC team, local astronomer Tim Frazier and friends, plus some cool telescopes.
“Peering into our dark night sky and seeing a distant spiral galaxy is a remarkably rare opportunity,” said Library Programs and Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher. “Simply looking up and learning to identify summer constellations with your naked eye is something many urban residents have never done. This is an opportunity for young and old to marvel at our gorgeous night sky.”
Participants should meet at the Croy Canyon motorized trailhead, 3.1 miles west of Hailey. In case of weather-related issues, check the HPL website at haileypubliclibrary.org after 5 p.m.
To preserve night vision, headlights should be turned off when turning onto Trailhead Road; use parking lights instead. Dress warmly and bring extra layers, maybe a chair, a flashlight (preferably with a red filter) and a telescope or binoculars if you have one.
