Despite continued challenges and life-altering restrictions, a sense of hope seems to be resurfacing. Longer days promise more sunshine; spring break is on the horizon; and for some, there’s optimism that life will “open up” again.
Nonetheless, perhaps you’re still feeling a bit like me: anxious, fearful, indecisive and stuck.
More than “cabin fever,” these heavy feelings peak when our basic needs feel threatened. Besides food, water and shelter (safety), we humans need community interaction in order to survive on an emotional level. Without direct contact with people, we shrivel, sense panic and feel insecure. We also need to feel in control of our circumstances (stability); otherwise feelings of instability and sentiments of fear penetrate physical wellbeing, often resulting in gut problems, fatigue and mental uncertainty.
Rigid routine, lack of adventure, insecurity—all heavily embedded in this “new normal” – were becoming burdensome for me, even after a rejuvenating month of liver detoxification, a cleaner diet, improved sleep and increased energy. In recent weeks, I’m dragging again, can’t seem to sleep enough, and feel stiflingly tethered. Then, a fellow practitioner connected my desire for change with my overtly imbalanced root chakra.
Guess what? I’m not the only one! Celestially, as we come out of winter, many people in cold climates are aching for more sunshine (vitamin D!). We need time outdoors (nature bathing!). The heaviness of our first pandemic winter was a prolonged opportunity for self-reflection, but now we’re ready to move on!
The spring equinox is just around the corner. Despite the snow still on the ground—and surely more to fall on us mountain people—these weeks provide an ideal opportunity to rebalance, rejuvenate and reawaken.
What can we do nutritionally (since that’s my jam) to restore, lighten up and energize as we prepare for spring?
1. Hydrate. This seems so simple, but many people still don’t drink enough water. Aim for half your body weight in ounces of actual water or herbal tea (unsweetened, decaffeinated) every day. If you drink coffee or alcohol, increase water intake by 8 ounces for each cup of coffee/shot of espresso and 8-ounces of beer/1 ounce of hard liquor. If you sweat often, drink even more water, with minerals.
2. Reduce intake of animal foods. Meat, fish, eggs and dairy support the root chakra contributing to the heaviness and anxiety many of us are sensing. Quite simply, replace these foods several times per week with more veggies, beans, nuts and seeds.
3. Increase fiber. Yes, fiber improves cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and metabolic health. It also balances blood sugar and helps you poop. Motility is associated with safety and survival (hence, the need to poop when we’re being chased by a tiger). Constipation leaves us feeling “stuck,” clogged up. Nothing else in the body functions efficiently and, well, we’re pooped.
4. Eat yellow and orange foods. Red foods (including meat) are grounding, so focus on uplifting fruits and vegetables: grapefruit, lemons, oranges, pineapple, mango, persimmon, pear, ginger, onions, golden beets, peppers, potatoes, sweet potatoes, parsnips, carrots, corn and squash left over from fall. Yum!
5. Go outside. The nutritional significance of vitamin D from sunshine is well-studied: this nutrient-hormone improves mood, sleep and immunity. Also, the sun’s rays, especially at midday are energetically stimulating—just don’t burn.
Jamie Truppi, MSN, is an integrative nutritionist focusing on functional foods and family wellness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In