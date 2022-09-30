BCRD NORDIC TRAIL PASSES ON SALE: The Blaine County Recreation District Nordic trail system season passes go on sale on Oct. 3. During this pre-season sale, which runs through Nov. 20, adult passes are $245. A BCRD/Sun Valley Nordic Combo adult season pass is also available in this pre-season sale for $490. Children 17 and under ski and snowshoe free with a complimentary season pass, available for order at bcrd.org. Snowshoe-only season passes are available for $69, and season passes for dogs to use on approved Nordic trails are available for $54. For information about BCRD Nordic trails, season and day pass pricing, Nordic pins, and upcoming events on the trails, visit bcrd.org.

