To commemorate Veterans Day, volunteers from Higher Ground came together to distribute approximately 100 free lunches of burgers and bratwurst to those who served. The volunteers set up a drive-thru service outside the Senior Connection in Hailey. Signs adorned the food station wishing local veterans a happy Veterans Day and thanking them for their military service. Higher Ground works with people of all walks of life, but especially supports veterans. The nonprofit’s official mission statement is to “use recreation, therapy, and continuing support to give people of all abilities a better life,” and to “bridge the gap between disability and belonging,” according to the group’s website.

