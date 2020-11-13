To commemorate Veterans Day, volunteers from Higher Ground came together to distribute approximately 100 free lunches of burgers and bratwurst to those who served. The volunteers set up a drive-thru service outside the Senior Connection in Hailey. Signs adorned the food station wishing local veterans a happy Veterans Day and thanking them for their military service. Higher Ground works with people of all walks of life, but especially supports veterans. The nonprofit’s official mission statement is to “use recreation, therapy, and continuing support to give people of all abilities a better life,” and to “bridge the gap between disability and belonging,” according to the group’s website.
featured
Nonprofits Serve Up Thanks To Veterans
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mountain lion attacks dog near Carey
- Twin Falls council shelves mask ordinance indefinitely
- BCSD Superintendent resigns effective immediately
- The Roundup: Monday, Nov. 9
- Hailey man sentenced in Montana opioid case
- Health officials overwhelmed by surging COVID-19 caseload
- The Roundup: Wednesday, Nov. 11
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Nov. 10
- Welcome To Sunrise, Skiers
- Forecasters share encouraging powder prediction
Images
Commented
- Blaine County at ‘critical’ COVID-19 risk (41)
- Investigation finds East Fork water diversion unauthorized (41)
- Express 2020 endorsements (39)
- Ketchum enacts new coronavirus health order (39)
- Hailey tightens rules on COVID-19 (37)
- What will it take, Gov. Little? (33)
- Blue line is intimidating (31)
- Stop calling Americans deeply divided (30)
- Twin Falls council shelves mask ordinance indefinitely (30)
- Ketchum: Hotel developer breached agreement (29)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Amid the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 in the Wood River Valley, one thing has …
On March 14, the South Central Public Health District announced the first confirme…
Blaine County’s gross domestic product surpassed its mid 2000s heights in 2017 and…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In