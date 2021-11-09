The 5B Realtors for Veterans group, supported by the Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation, is offering housing assistance for local veterans in need.
Founded in 2016, the group provides housing assistance and maintenance services. Since it was founded, it has raised more than $100,000 to help veterans find a home or apartment; help to understand how to qualify for a loan; and to provide short-term financial rental assistance.
Last spring, 5B Realtors for Veterans raised more than $25,000 during Idaho Gives Day, an event to assist charities. Donations included a $10,000 match by the Sun Valley Board of Realtors Association.
“Every dollar goes directly to veterans and their immediate loved ones impacted by financial hardship,” the organization stated.
“There is no shortage of need for housing assistance in our valley, and this Veterans Day, and every day of the year, we want our heroes to know we are here to help them with their housing needs,” said Brandee Smith, executive director of Sun Valley Realtors Give.
5B Realtors for Veterans hosts an annual volunteer day to do major property clean-ups and home repairs for veterans, often referred by the Senior Connection in Hailey.
The Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation accepts donations year-round at www.SVRealtorsGive.org.
