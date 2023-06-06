Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.