The 4th Annual Wood River Valley “Locally Grown Guide” is out, along with a new online and mobile friendly version of the guide at locallygrownguide.org.
“These two versions of the guide are making it easy for residents and visitors to find and enjoy all the delicious products grown and produced in our region,” states a press release from the Sun Valley Institute for Resilience.
The new guide has over 140 listings for farms and ranches, restaurants, retailers, caterers, food artisans, and beverage crafters who produce and sell local products. The free guide, available in English and Spanish, is a publication of Local Food Alliance, a Sun Valley Institute for Resilience program.
