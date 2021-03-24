The newest member of the Bellevue Marshal’s Office is 21-year-old Deputy Marshal Daisy Perez. She was sworn in last week, taking an oath to put her life on the line if necessary while defending the safety of citizens.
Perez was born in California and raised in Phoenix, Ariz. She recently moved to Twin Falls, where she completed an associate degree in criminal justice from College of Southern Idaho. For the next few weeks, Perez will be training on the job to fulfill her final requirements as a police officer.
“Coming from the heat to the snow has been a challenge, but I love working with my fellow officers. They give me the comfort in knowing I can ask them for anything,” said Perez, who lives with her mother and sister in Twin Falls. She commutes to Bellevue for two-day shifts as part of the city’s five-person law enforcement team.
Perez said she was inspired by her uncle Jorge Brambila, who works as a police officer in Rialto, Calif.
“I went on ride-alongs with him when I was younger and it all started from there,” Perez said. “I also had some personal experiences in my life that led me to want to turn negatives into positives. That’s why I got into law enforcement.”
Perez said her ultimate goals are to work in narcotics enforcement and to work with canine handling.
“Animals are just awesome,” she said. “Right now, I’m working on a lot of relationship building with my fellow officers and the residents of Bellevue and getting familiar with the city itself.”
Though Perez came from a city with a population of 1.6 million, she said she always wanted to start her career in a small town.
“In a smaller department I can have more one-on-one relationships than in a bigger city,” she said.
Perez said she would encourage women to go into police training.
“Women are needed to create balance,” she said. “The better communication skills an officer has the better it will be. Knowing how to talk to people is important.”
So far, there had been no incidents to respond to in Bellevue.
“It’s been kind of quiet, but I’m not complaining,” Perez said. “That will surely change as I move forward in my career.”
