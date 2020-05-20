The slogan was put into practice this past weekend as Herbert Romero handed out toys and games to young Kolby and Hailey Blas of Carey. Romero was acting on behalf of The Crisis Hotline, ProjecT.O.O.L.S. and other community partners, who have collaborated on the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”—“Vecinos Apoyando Vecinos”—initiative. Together, they aim to lend a helping hand where and when it is needed. In this case, they sought to spread a little joy amid dark times at the Carey fairgrounds. The Crisis Hotline office can be reached at 208-788-0735. A bilingual line is also active at 208-578-4114.
Class of 2020
Community Resource
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Current E-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Nutrition Mission
- Local restaurants prepare to reopen
- Ketch’em Alive cancelled, Wagon Days reduced
- Valley resident Josh Pate tops Netflix charts
- In Hailey, long-awaited affordable housing moves forward
- Sun Valley offers COVID-19 discount on pass renewals
- Coronavirus Roundup: Monday, May 18
- Coronavirus Roundup: Friday, May 15
- Fitness facilities to open next week
- Brenda Anne Douglas
Images
Collections
Commented
- Hotel waivers are an abuse of power (44)
- Make face masks mandatory (38)
- You Can Help Us (28)
- Antibody testing project suspended (26)
- Main Street open air dining in June (24)
- Fox News seems intent on endangering its audience (23)
- Paying attention to the White House is dangerous to health (22)
- Permitted burn turned wildfire in East Fork (22)
- Let’s open for business (18)
- Let people decide on face masks (17)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In