The slogan was put into practice this past weekend as Herbert Romero handed out toys and games to young Kolby and Hailey Blas of Carey. Romero was acting on behalf of The Crisis Hotline, ProjecT.O.O.L.S. and other community partners, who have collaborated on the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”—“Vecinos Apoyando Vecinos”—initiative. Together, they aim to lend a helping hand where and when it is needed. In this case, they sought to spread a little joy amid dark times at the Carey fairgrounds. The Crisis Hotline office can be reached at 208-788-0735. A bilingual line is also active at 208-578-4114.

Load comments