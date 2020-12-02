Sun Valley Resort’s 85th winter season kicked off on Thanksgiving morning. Left to right, skiers Alex Guylay, Mike Fehr, Jacob Russell and Max Jenson camped out overnight so they could ride the first chairlift of the 2020/21 season. Over the holiday weekend, only the River Run side of the Bald Mountain was open, but the resort plans to open Warm Springs this Friday, Dec. 4.

