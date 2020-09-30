The fifth annual National Alliance for Mental Illness—Wood River Valley Swing Fore Recovery 5B Open Golf Tournament and Raffle will culminate with a raffle, party and results reveal in coming days.
The tournament, which has been taking place remotely throughout the month, is underway this month to raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and fundraise for an expansion to the nonprofit’s offering of ongoing educational programs, support groups, and training initiatives.
“Given the unique stresses the community, state, and country are currently facing, we have been working hard to ensure people are not overwhelmed during these difficult and challenging times,” said NAMI-WRV Executive Director Christina Cernansky. “Unfortunately, our increased efforts to help come with increased needs, but we are confident our community will rise to the challenge and help us drive this campaign the distance to make this Suicide Prevention Awareness Month the most effective yet.”
Unlike typical golf tournaments, this event is being held throughout the entire month of September. Individuals can “golf on their own” by registering a team at the www.namiwrv.org/golf website. Once registered with NAMI-WRV, players will receive a code to register their participation on the 18Birdies app to be included in the competition. Players can complete their participation in the tournament by playing on any golf course across the globe and inputting their scores into the app.
The foursomes with the best score will take home certificates for golf from Elkhorn, Bigwood, Twin Falls & Jerome Golf Courses, along with certificates from local area restaurants.
Raffle tickets will be sold online or at the Ketchum and Hailey Farmers Markets through Sunday, October 4th. Winners for both the golf tournament and raffle will be announced on Monday, October 5 during a virtual party at 6 pm. To join the party, RSVP to info@namiwrv.org.
This year’s raffle prizes include a Sun Valley Challenger Ski Pass, a BCRD Nordic Ski Pass, and one of two gift cards from Atkinsons’ Market.
NAMI-WRV is offering the opportunity to show support by purchasing a sponsorship. Sponsorship levels start at $200 for a “tee box sign” that can be displayed on social media and at a place of business. Sponsors will be promoted at all of the NAMI-WRV events and programming throughout the entire year.
Funds raised go to promoting educational programs that provide support for individuals with mental illness, family members, and help fight to eliminate the stigma associated with suffering from mental health illnesses.
The Sun Valley Suns hockey team has partnered with NAMI-WRV for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Owner of the Suns, John Burke, said of the partnership, “We know what the burden of silence can carry, and we hope to raise awareness amongst community members to let them know that individuals are not alone, they need to know where to reach out for help. The Sun’s stands in solidarity with NAMI’s efforts to support our community through these trying times.”
For information about NAMI go to namiwrv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In