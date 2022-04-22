The Mountain Humane animal shelter in Croy Canyon west of Hailey shifted gears during the COVID-19 pandemic to care for pets and keep them in homes.
Last year, the “no kill” shelter’s income hit nearly $3.8 million, compared to $2.85 million in 2020. The bulk of the shelter’s income in 2021, about $2.95 million, came from donations.
The nonprofit organization’s income and expenses both increased by about $1 million last year, following the start of appointment-based, one-on-one pet adoptions and charges for veterinary services that had previously been free.
The organization had cut its budget by about $1 million in 2020 to rein in costs following the construction of a new $16 million facility.
“One of Mountain Humane’s main initiatives is to keep pets with their families,” said Kelly Mitchell, senior director of shelter operations and outreach. “Without the support of Mountain Humane, financial or other circumstances might otherwise force people to give up their pets. Having these programs in place helps us create a more humane community.”
According to the shelter’s 2021 financial report, Mountain Humane increased its services in 2021 by 45%, providing care to 2,707 animals. Its veterinary clinic provided more than 2,800 vaccinations, performed 1,024 spay/neuter surgeries and 100 dental procedures, microchipped 512 animals, and offered other veterinary services, while keeping costs down for families who struggled to afford care for their pets.
“Mountain Humane was able to accommodate the high volume of requests for veterinary procedures and treatments, but this would not have been possible or sustainable under the previous free services model,” said Mountain Humane Marketing Manager Heidi Hayes. “By shifting to affordable low-cost services, we were able to offer a broader range of routine veterinary services directly supporting more pet owners.”
Mountain Humane has had challenges in finding and keeping employees.
“We are seeing better retention in 2022, as we raised the minimum wage for employees at Mountain Humane to $18 per hour,” Hayes said.
Hayes said the Mountain Humane volunteer foster-care program was one of the fastest-growing programs in 2020 and continued to be in 2021, but that dog training classes and veterinary services saw the most significant increase.
“As the community emerged out of the pandemic, training classes filled quickly and often had waiting lists,” Hayes said.
To increase the likelihood of keeping pets in homes last year, Mountain Humane gave away 16,120 pounds of pet food to 331 Blaine County families and 141 families in nearby areas, the organization reported. In addition, 288 animals received behavior support and 277 dogs attended training classes.
“All told, 1,755 animals received services and treatment to help avoid owners having to surrender their pets to a shelter,” Hayes said. “Pet surrenders (returns) were down 54% from 260 in 2019 to 121 in 2021.”
Because of expanded kennel space at the new facility, Mountain Humane was able to transfer 222 animals from high-kill Idaho shelters to its new base, where many were matched with foster families before finding a permanent home, Hayes said. Foster families cared for 292 animals in 2021.
“Mountain Humane is supported almost entirely by donations,” Executive Director Annie McCauley said. “We are grateful for our donors’ strong commitment to our mission of saving animals and changing lives.”
“Our hundreds of volunteers are also an integral part of Mountain Humane’s life-saving efforts,” McCauley said. “We could not provide the highest level of care without our volunteers who help to ensure that each animal has a loving and enriching experience.”
