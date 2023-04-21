Hikin' Buddies 2022

Volunteers take a break during a Hikin’ Buddies event in 2022.

 Courtesy photo from Mountain Humane

The Mountain Humane animal shelter’s “Hikin’ Buddies” program aims to give shelter dogs a new lease on life this summer.

The Hikin’ Buddies program—in which adoptable shelter dogs can be walked, petted and socialized with—will be conducted every Wednesday of the month starting June 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adams Gulch Trailhead near Ketchum.

The program has been a staple of the shelter for over 20 years now, which gives shelter dogs—some of which have never been on a hike or have lived most of their lives in shelter conditions—a chance to have a break from shelter life and learn how to cooperate with families. This can develop behavior patterns that help the dogs fit in with a new, adopted family, according to Mountain Humane Volunteer Coordinator Kelsey Strahle.

