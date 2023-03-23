Mountain Humane Winter

Mountain Humane's main facility west of Hailey, seen on March 17, 2023.

 Express/Roland Lane

As of this week, Mountain Humane animal shelter is 75% of the way toward reaching a $50,000 goal for the nonprofit’s 2023 Rocky's Medical Fund.

The nonprofit now has until the end of the month to raise an additional $12,500 to unlock a $50,000 matching pledge from two generous donors.

“Every gift makes a difference in giving homeless and at-risk animals,” said Mountain Humane Marketing Manager Heidi Hayes.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments