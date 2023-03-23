As of this week, Mountain Humane animal shelter is 75% of the way toward reaching a $50,000 goal for the nonprofit’s 2023 Rocky's Medical Fund.
The nonprofit now has until the end of the month to raise an additional $12,500 to unlock a $50,000 matching pledge from two generous donors.
“Every gift makes a difference in giving homeless and at-risk animals,” said Mountain Humane Marketing Manager Heidi Hayes.
Rocky’s Fund was recently tapped to handle costs for four three-week-old kittens who were transferred to Mountain Humane from an overcrowded Idaho shelter. The kittens were taken in by a local foster family and immediately brought home for bottle feeding. Unfortunately, a kitten named Po began struggling with severe congestion, and Mountain Humane's medical staff treated him for an upper respiratory infection, Hayes said.
Weeks passed, Po didn't get better, and his breathing worsened. An x-ray revealed a mass in his left nostril and confirmed that Po’s condition required a specialist. With the support of Rocky’s Medical Fund, Po went to a clinic in Boise where they quickly identified the mass as a polyp and immediately removed it.
“Po’s relief was almost instantaneous—he could finally breathe.” Hayes said. “Rocky’s Medical Fund gave Po the new life this sweet kitten deserved.”
