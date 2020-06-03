With health precautions in place, Mountain Adventure Tours’ wide array of active and educational summer camps is scheduled to carry on this summer.
According to its website, Mountain Adventure Tours teaches personal responsibility and life skills through entertaining outdoor and wilderness activities, and helps foster respect for the environment.
Each of the 34 three- to four-day “enviro-tainment” camps for kids ages 4-16 has a theme.
In the Intro to Video Editing Adventure camp for ages 8-11, children will create a video of their daily adventures.
In the Mighty I Love Animals Camp for kids 7-9, campers will take a trip to the animal shelter and each day will listen and watch for animals as they explore the hills of the Wood River Valley and beyond.
In the Bruneau, Boise and Beyond Camp for ages 9-12, campers will visit southern Idaho—Dierkes Lake, the Bruneau Sand Dunes, hot springs and Roaring Springs (Boise water slides).
The Cravin’ Caves and Hot Springs camp for ages 8-11 checks out some of the lava tubes and hot springs of southern Idaho.
The camps run Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Programs begin and end their days at Forest Service Park in Ketchum or Hop Porter Park in Hailey.
Mini-MAT camps are designed for younger campers. They offer art projects, short hikes, tours of local businesses and fun water play. Mini camps run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost ranges from $535 to $550. The six-night IBC Sleep-Away camp from July 31 to Aug. 6 for ages 12-15 is $1,225.
A five-page COVID-19 guide describes protocols to be followed this summer for staff, campers and parents.
For program descriptions, schedules, prices and applications, visit mountainadventuretours.org or call 208-309-1005. Scholarships are available.
